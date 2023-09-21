Home page politics

From: Robert Wagner

Split

The approaching winter is currently Ukraine’s biggest enemy. Kiev still has four weeks left to “hold the knife to Crimea’s throat.”

Kiev – Time is running out for the Ukrainian counteroffensive to be a resounding success. Kiev has indeed achieved important milestones in the Ukraine war in the past few weeks and days. This refers to the recapture of the strategically important villages of Robotyne in the southern Zaporizhia Oblast as well as Klischchiivka and Andriyevka near Bakhmut in the Donetsk Oblast, which were most recently the epicenters of the counteroffensive.

However, Ukrainian forces still have a lot of ground to make up to ensure the success of the counteroffensive beyond the winter. And time is running out for that. On September 10, US Chief of Staff Mark Milley estimated to the BBC the remaining “combat weather” window in the Ukraine war this year to 30 to 45 days. And the battles are not yet fought. “They haven’t finished the fighting part of what we’re trying to accomplish,” Milley explained.

Ukrainian soldiers of the 3rd Assault Brigade on the front line near Andriyevka in the Donetsk region. © Mstyslav Chernov/dpa

Ukraine only has four weeks left to achieve lasting success in the south

The British historian and expert on Russian security policy Mark Galeotti now expressed his opinion on this Independent more drastic. Ukraine only has four weeks left to “hold the knife to the throat” of Russian-occupied Crimea and force Vladimir Putin to negotiate. In order to properly apply the metaphorical knife, Kiev’s troops would have to advance another 16 kilometers south from Robotyne. Only then do the important Russian supply routes to Crimea come into the range of Ukrainian artillery.

This is the only “serious” way to corner Russia and bring Putin to the negotiating table, said the historian, who has written more than 20 books on the subject of Russia and teaches at University College London. “But if things are delayed, the Russians will use the winter to regroup and the whole thing will start all over again next spring,” warned the Russia expert, who also works at the Institute for International Relations in Prague.

Southern Front in the Ukrainian War of crucial importance – next stage Tokmak

Cutting off Russian-occupied Crimea from supplies from Russia is a central strategic goal of the Ukrainian counteroffensive. The Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the south of Ukraine, which borders Crimea to the northeast, therefore plays a crucial role. A breakthrough here would enable Kiev to permanently destroy the supply routes between the western Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and Crimea.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo series

The next major strategic target of the counteroffensive in the south is the city of Tokmak, which is, however, 25 kilometers away from the current front line near Robotyne. Another 50 kilometers further south is the occupied city of Melitopol, the recapture of which was originally one of the main goals of this year’s counteroffensive. And from there it’s another 40 kilometers to the Sea of ​​Azov. The Ukrainian armed forces would have to achieve this in order to cut off the supply routes to Crimea New York Times carried out in a complex analysis.

Offensive against Russia: The autumn weather is Ukraine’s real enemy

These distances, which represent many times what has been achieved so far, and the approaching winter are causing a lot of pessimism among Western observers. Marina Miron, a military expert at Kings College London, believes it is “very unlikely” that Ukraine will achieve a major breakthrough this year. “The rain is already starting,” she told the Independent. “And the weather will get much worse.” It is unclear whether Ukraine can make a “real, decisive difference” in the course of the war this year.

The muddy terrain as a result of the rain will make further advances by Ukraine difficult or impossible, as the Leopard 2 and Challenger 2 tanks deployed by Kiev are not suitable for use on wet, muddy terrain. “The main effort will be to supply the troops throughout the winter. “Ukraine will not be able to continue the offensive,” Miron said.

Destroyed Russian tanks in Kiev: Ukraine is looking forward to a military parade View photo series

Ukraine faces problems: Russia is playing for time, support from the West could crumble

Russia is of course aware of the importance of the southern front and the short window of opportunity. From the beginning, Moscow had prepared intensively for the Ukrainian counteroffensive, which only started in June. The time the Russians had to do this paid off. They built a defensive front the likes of which had not been seen in Europe since the Second World War New York Times writes. Ukraine has therefore only been able to advance a few kilometers so far and the next milestones towards Crimea will probably not be easier to reach.

Russia is said to have already strengthened its forces on the southern front. Fears that Western support could wane as the war drags on do not provide more optimism. Poland’s recent announcement that it will no longer supply weapons to Ukraine is causing horror in Kiev. Time remains the deciding factor. “Neither side has an unlimited supply of money or soldiers. But the Russians have time. And that’s what they’re speculating on,” says Miron.