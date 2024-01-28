Dina Mahmoud (London)

As the second anniversary of the Ukrainian crisis reaching the point of armed conflict in late February of the year before last approaches, those following this file, which is troubling the entire European continent, rule out that the next few weeks will witness a major breakthrough that would create the appropriate conditions for turning the page peacefully.

Observers attribute this to the remaining obstacles that stand in the way of attempts to push the two sides of the crisis to return to the negotiating table, which has been empty of them for quite some time. Most importantly, both sides refused to offer sufficient compromise solutions to open the door to reaching a settlement.

Kiev affirms its refusal to give up their country's territory or sovereignty. On the other hand, Moscow opposes any proposals that would lead to restoring the situation on the ground to what it was before February 24, 2022.

The position of the two parties, according to analysts, represents a worrying challenge, which reduces any opportunities to propose compromise solutions that might lead to breaking the current stalemate and resuming negotiations directly or even through mediators.

In addition, doubts still govern the relationship between the two sides of the conflict, given what each of them considers historical precedents dating back many decades, which he says oblige him to ask the other party to take the initiative to take concrete steps to build confidence and provide guarantees, before launching the negotiating process again. .

Observers also point out, as reported by the American newspaper The Hill, that the fate of the Crimean Peninsula also represents one of the thorny issues that hinder attempts to settle the Ukrainian crisis, given the differing positions of the two parties towards it, and each of them’s adherence to control over this strategic region. , complete and undiminished.

However, observers pointed out at the same time that the scenario of a return to negotiation may emerge again if the field situation on the ground changes, which may prompt both sides to listen to calls for calm and work to formulate a settlement that would at least lead to a ceasefire, even if it does not lead to a ceasefire. Immediately, to establish peace and end the current conflict between them.

