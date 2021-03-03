UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak presents the “red briefcase” of budgets in Downing Street on Wednesday. JOHN SIBLEY / Reuters

One last step forward before the inevitable two steps back. The Minister of Economy, Rishi Sunak, presented his annual budget project on Wednesday, which incorporates up to 75,000 million more euros in the next two years in aid to citizens and companies to get out of the pandemic. It was also the moment to warn the deputies – especially those from the conservative ranks – that the time is approaching to rebalance overflowing public accounts. “The accumulated debt [durante esta crisis] it can only be compared to the one contracted during the two world wars. Its return will be the task of many governments for several decades, “said Sunak. Boris Johnson’s government is preparing to break an uninterrupted trend since 1982 and will raise corporation tax by up to six percentage points, from 19% to 25%. Its all-time high was 52% nearly 40 years ago. But the increase will not come any more, but is delayed to 2023. In exchange, during these next two years of fiscal truce, Sunak has announced an incentive scheme never used until now in the United Kingdom. Dubbed the “super-deduction system,” companies will be able to subtract up to 130% of the investments they make from their tax base in an effort to make the British economy more competitive in the post-Brexit era.

The Corporation tax will not be the only tax that rises in two years. The Government will raise the minimum income tax exempt, set so far at about 14,400 euros, and will lower the level of income from which the maximum rate of 40% is paid (so far, about 58,000 euros). For now, incomes over 175,000 euros will maintain the aggravated rate of 45%. Sunak has also announced a revision of the maximum accumulated private pension that the British can amortize without being taxed.

Conservative front

A tough battle begins in the coming weeks, in which the economy minister will have to face the toughest wing of the Conservative Party, which has been warning for some time of its opposition to any tax increase. Paradoxically, the leader of the Labor opposition, who defended just a week ago that neither individuals nor companies should be taxed more in the short term, seems willing to back Sunak’s proposal. There were many voices in the left wing that criticized Keir Starmer’s economic approach.

Sunak has announced the extension of the Jobs Retention Scheme (Job Retention Scheme), a program similar to the Spanish ERTE, until September. Completion was scheduled for April. Until June, the government will assume up to 80% of the salary of workers forced to stay at home. Thereafter, your contribution will gradually decrease.

The British Government estimates that its debt, added this year and the next, will amount to about 680,000 million euros. Sunak hopes to revive the British economy thanks to the aid promised for the next two years and the apparent success of the vaccination campaign, which the United Kingdom launched a month before the rest of Europe.