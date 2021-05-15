Animalist groups demonstrate in front of the British Parliament to protest the importation of furs, last June. Wiktor Szymanowicz

The Government of Boris Johnson has begun the parliamentary process of the law that will recognize that animals are beings with feelings. The Animal Sentience Bill (Law of Animal Sentiment Capacity, could be translated) establishes the creation of an Animal Sentience Commission, to supervise that all government departments ensure that their future measures and policies do not have “an adverse effect on the welfare of animals such as sentient beings ”.

More information

“We are a nation of animal lovers, and the first country in the world to pass laws to protect their well-being,” said British Environment Minister George Eustice. The UK Government has justified the new plan for measures to defend animal rights on the “new freedoms” achieved after Brexit, which will allow the Government to have an autonomous environmental policy. The proposed package of laws and provisions contemplates the treatment and protection of domestic and wild animals, their international trade and a special regulation for the livestock industry.

A new police division will specialize in fighting pet theft, a phenomenon that has seen a particular increase across the UK throughout the pandemic. The demand for companionship has triggered the prices of dogs and cats. The obligation that the cats carry a microchip that identifies their owner will also be imposed. The obligation already exists for dogs since 2010. Training collars that subject the animal to small electric shocks will be prohibited. “Our pets not only have feelings, but they are beloved members of all families, and we support all measures that protect them from unnecessary suffering,” said Peter Laurie, executive director of the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home association, one of the British organizations plus relevant in the defense of animal rights.

A screening of the animal organization Compassion in World Farming protests against the export of live animals in Dover. Cordon Press

The new laws will minimize international trafficking in living things, and will prohibit practices that many organizations have fought for decades with their campaigns. The possession of all types of primates as pets or the hunting of hare with dogs will be declared illegal. Traps designed so that the animal remains stuck to them can no longer be used, and the export or import of hunting trophies will be declared illegal. New provisions will permanently ban ivory or shark fin trafficking. Especially striking is the announcement by the Johnson Government that a future ban on the importation of the Foie gras, that is obtained from the inflammation caused in the liver of the goose with an excess of feeding.

In the farm sector, the British Government promises to end the export of live animals for fattening and slaughter, to introduce new measures that improve the welfare of cattle during transport, and to equip the police with new capabilities to enable inspection of stables, stables, cages and slaughterhouses. You will even have control over possible dangerous dogs for livestock. “Respecting animal welfare does not only mean doing the right thing, but it can play a key role in the environmental challenge we face, such as climate change, as well as challenges such as resistance to antibiotics or the prevention of new pandemics. ”Said Claire Bass, CEO of Humane Society International UK.

Spain prepares its own legislation

Concern for animal welfare is advancing throughout the world and Spain is no exception: although the legislation is lagging behind other European countries, the reform is underway, reports Esther Sánchez. On April 20, the parliamentary processing of a bill to modify the Civil Code, the Mortgage Law and the Civil Procedure Law began, at the request of the PSOE and United We Can, so that animals stop being considered objects and are legally recognized as living beings endowed with sensitivity. It was already tried in 2017, on that occasion at the request of the PP, but the electoral advance truncated the approval, which had the unanimity of all parliamentary groups. Something that does not happen now, with Vox as a discordant note.

With current legislation, animals are equated to a car or any other property that can be repossessed or mortgaged without regard for their welfare or protection. The criteria are also determined so that the courts can decide to whom the custody of the pets is given “attending to their welfare” in separations or divorces, if the parties do not reach an agreement. The Government has also begun to process the preliminary draft of the Animal Welfare Law that allows establishing a common framework throughout the territory. At present, each autonomous community has its own legislation in this regard.

You can follow CLIMA AND ENVIRONMENT at Facebook Y Twitter, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter