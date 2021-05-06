The British vote this Thursday in complex elections, the first after Brexit and the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Will be a test for the unity of the kingdom if the Scottish independentistas manage to consolidate in the regional power.

In an electoral “super Thursday”, due to the large number of elections it accumulates, mostly delayed since last year due to the coronavirus, the polls opened at 7 in the morning and would be open until 22. But results will not be known until Friday or the weekend.

Some 48 million voters are called to elect 5,000 councilors from 143 regional assemblies in England, the Mayor of London and the regional parliaments of Wales and Scotland.

In the latter, a region of 5.4 million inhabitants, the independentistas of the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) of Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who governs in a minority, hope to achieve a very strong support with which to promote their claim of a second referendum of self-determination.

Scotland’s prime minister, Nicola Sturgeon, is seeking re-election to push for the kingdom’s independence. Photo: AP

In Wales in 2014, voters 55% decided to stay in the UK.

So the big argument against separation was that such a departure would leave Scotland out of the European Union.

But two years later, the Brexit referendum marked a turning point and the Scots ended up exiting the bloc with the rest of the country in 2020 despite having done so. rejected by 62%.

Sturgeon argues that this changed the situation and, taking advantage of the popularity gained from his good management of the pandemic – which contrasts with the erratic policies of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson – he hopes to strengthen his position to put pressure on London.

“I just hope the SNP wins, I am totally in favor of Nicola Sturgeon because I think he has done wonderfully during the pandemic, I think he is very good for Scotland and I want independence,” Lorna Mcclure told AFP in the streets of Glasgow. , a 60-year-old cleaner.

But not everyone thinks the same and the result is uncertain.

A line to vote in Glasgow, Scotland, this Thursday. Photo: AP

The Scottish pro-independence activists, who currently rule in a minority, are subject to strong divisions. Thus, uncertainty hangs over the majority that Prime Minister Sturgeon hopes to obtain.

If he does not achieve an absolute majority alone, the SNP can count on the support of the Greens, but also on the new party of former Prime Minister Alex Salmond, a former Sturgeon mentor who has become his opponent.

“I would prefer Scotland to stay in the UK so I prefer a party that supports that and you know who I am not voting for,” said Raghav Jay, a 35-year-old business administration student.

“It really is on the razor’s edge,” Sturgeon tweeted Thursday calling on Scots to vote for the SNP “if they want … a prime minister with the strength and experience to immediately get to work to remove Scotland out of crisis and leading to recovery “.

Pressure for Boris Johnson

If the independentistas achieved massive support, the pressure would increase for Johnson, fiercely opposed to another query.

“We’re going to wait and see what really happens, but I think a lot of people in Scotland and across the UK feel that this is not the time, when we come out of a pandemic together, to have a reckless and irresponsible second referendum,” said the Prime Minister on Wednesday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds after voting in London on Thursday. Photo: EFE

Local elections will also be a test for Johnson and his Conservative Party after the full entry into force of Brexit, with the country’s exit from the European single market and the customs union on January 1.

It was the promise to carry out Brexit, which her predecessor Theresa May failed to achieve, that prompted Johnson’s landslide election victory in December 2019, when she wrested much of the Labor Party’s strongholds from the Labor Party in the deindustrialized north of England. .

The premier promised to end the huge pit of inequality that increasingly distances the rich London from the rest of the country. But the pandemic broke into his plans and he had to spend billions of pounds to mitigate its effects instead of improving schools, infrastructure and communications.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan had an advantage in the polls for this Thursday’s election. Photo: AP

Test for the Labor opposition

It is also a test for the leader of the Labor opposition, Keir Starmer, whose party faces the polls for the first time since he assumed leadership in April 2020 following the historic defeat of his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn in 2019.

“We have fought for every vote,” said the man who promised to put the British left back on its feet but who seems to be struggling. “Whatever the outcome, I will take responsibility,” he said.

Labor does appear certain to win in multi-ethnic and supercosmopolitan London, where Pakistani-born Sadiq Khan, the first Muslim mayor of a Western capital, should prevail over his conservative opponent, British-born Jamaican Shaun Bailey.

By Anna Cuenca, AFP