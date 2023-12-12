British Deputy Foreign Minister Akhmad announced support for Ukraine's membership in NATO

The UK supports Ukraine on its path to NATO membership. This was stated by the Deputy Head of the British Foreign Office, Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, in an official response to a parliamentary request from a member of the British House of Lords, Baroness Mary Goody. Lenta.ru studied the relevant documents.

“At the 2023 Vilnius Summit, the UK and allies made it clear that Ukraine’s future lies in NATO. The UK is committed to supporting Ukraine on its path to future membership, including through a comprehensive NATO assistance package to which we have contributed £82 million,” a British Foreign Office spokesman said.

On November 27, Baroness Goody asked the government about its attitude to the prospects for Ukraine's participation in the North Atlantic Alliance. “To ask His Majesty’s Government what its current position is regarding Ukraine’s accession to NATO,” the text of her request said.

Earlier, British Minister for European Affairs Leo Docherty said that British Foreign Minister James Cameron, during the Ukraine-NATO Council, called on the allies to “take practical steps towards Ukraine’s membership” in the alliance.

“On November 28-29, the Minister of Foreign Affairs [Великобритании Дэвид Кэмерон] attended a meeting of NATO foreign ministers where he outlined Britain's ambitions for Ukraine and the need to increase defense industrial production. At the NATO-Ukraine Council, he emphasized that allies must continue to provide support and take practical steps towards Ukraine's membership,” Docherty said.