The UK recommended that those under the age of 30 use other vaccines against the coronavirus instead of the Oxford / AstraZeneca one.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) announced this resolution on Wednesday after a possible link between this vaccine and possible clots in young adults.

That population group will have the option of choosing to be vaccinated with Pfizer and Moderna preparations, also approved in this country. Regulators continue to recommend AstraZeneca vaccine in older adults considering that “the benefits more than outweigh the risks.”

The UK vaccination committee continues to recommend the AstraZeneca vaccine in adults over 30 years of age, as “the benefits outweigh the risks”. Photo: AP

In a joint press conference, the CEO of the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), June Raine, indicated that until March 31 they have been registered 79 cases of thrombi with low platelet count in people who received the first dose of the preparation from the University of Oxford.

Of these, 19 people have died, three of them under 30 years old – although in some cases the cause is unknown. Of the total affected, between the ages of 18 and 79, 51 are women and 28 are men, Raine said.

The JCVI explained that the use of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine continues to be recommended in those older than 30 years because the risk of becoming seriously ill or dying from COVID-19 is “higher” than to develop these unusual thrombi, which remain “rare” in the population as a whole.

On the other hand, for those under 30 years of age without underlying pathologies, the risk from the coronavirus is lower and therefore it is advisable to avoid that possible rare side effect that the AstraZeneca vaccine presents and offer them alternatives “if available”.

Young people will still be able to choose the Oxford preparation, which is more widespread, if they prefer to be vaccinated quickly.

The Committee also clarifies that young people under 30 years of age from priority groups, such as the health sector or people with a weakened immune system, who have received a first dose of the Oxford vaccine they should receive the second according to schedule.

For its part, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed on Wednesday a “possible link” of AstraZeneca with the cases of clots reported in some people who received this vaccine, but considers that its benefit continues to be “above” risk of a side effect.

On Tuesday, the University of Oxford halted clinical tests it performs with its vaccine, developed with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, in children and adolescents until the MHRA decision announced this Wednesday.

The provisional arrest of this study comes at a time when Distrust grows in the UK towards the Oxford / AstraZeneca preparation, which have already received the majority of the 31.6 million British inoculated with a first dose.

The government has urged all citizens to continue to go to be vaccinated when they are summoned, be it to receive the injection of AstraZeneca, that of Pfizer or, from this Wednesday, also that of Moderna, the three approved in the country.

Source: EFE