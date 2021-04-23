In the 1990s and later, the United States and its allies depended on Russia for the practical technologies of modular space stations, manned space exploration and the delivery of cargo into near-earth space, which is no longer observed today, according to the British newspaper Financial Times.

The director of the National Space Center (UK), Anu Oja, who was interviewed by the publication, admitted that NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) were unable to build the International Space Station (ISS) without the participation of Russia. “The Russians were masters of building modular space stations,” the expert said.

The newspaper writes that, in addition to experience in the construction of modular stations, the western side needed “Russian equipment to deliver materials and people to the ISS and back.” The publication notes that this dependence has increased ten years ago, when the United States stopped the operation of the Space Shuttle, fully trusting the Russian “Soyuz”.

According to the Financial Times, NASA’s dependence on Roscosmos disappeared with the advent of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. The publication notes that US cooperation with Russia provided Roscosmos, “experiencing a lack of funds,” “the necessary access to Western funding.”

The Financial Times recalls that at present Russia has refused to participate in the international lunar project Artemis, which is being worked on under the leadership of the United States, and in the field of space, instead of cooperation with the West, it is strengthening interaction with China.

In April, Dmitry Rogozin, the general director of Roscosmos, said that the state corporation, after leaving the ISS project, would allow NASA to transfer the Russian segment of the orbital laboratory. According to the manager, the Russian segment of the station is 80 percent worn out, and its maintenance “will require approximately the same funds that will be required from 2025 to deploy a separate national Russian orbital station.”