The UK has chosen to take an open and forward-looking attitude towards technology blockchain and of cryptocurrencies. The will, in fact, is to introduce cryptocurrencies as a form of payment valid in the country. The purpose of the state administration is to regulate stablecoin and to make the country a global hub for cryptocurrencies, partly following the path already traveled by city ​​of Lugano.

The country’s decision comes following the increasing use of cryptocurrencies in the world and, therefore, the consequent need to regulate these assets. The Chancellor of the Exchequer spoke on the matter Rishi Sunak that has announced how these outlined measures will help create an environment where companies can invest, innovate and grow within the country.

The purpose of these regulations is to attract the businesses of the future, and the jobs they will create, to the UK by giving them the confidence they need to invest in the long run.

The British government has also opened up to the possibility of minting its own NFTalways with the aim of becoming the world leader in cryptocurrencies. Indeed, the administration has announced the start of collaboration with the State Mint to produce and launch these NFTs, possibly by this summer. NFTs, which have achieved high popularity over the past year, are digital certificates they represent the uniqueness of a given virtual object and are based on blockchain technology.

John Gleneconomic secretary to the Treasury, confirmed this British goal to theInnovate Finance Global Summit. He also stressed that regulation should not be thought of as a series of static and rigid laws and regulations, but that a more fluid approach must be adopted, modifiable on occasion and which is, therefore, adaptable to the progress achieved in the blockchain sector. Indeed, the Treasury and regulators are collaborating towards this dynamic regulatory landscape to make the UK theglobal cryptocurrency hubthus opening up to companies operating in this sector.

The British approach runs counter to that of the main competitors in this environment. In fact, Switzerland, the US and cities like Dubai are more likely to let the people do it privateabove all because those who work in this sector prefer the freedom to security and could, therefore, dislike the intervention of the institutions.

Cryptocurrencies, in fact, are private initiatives born to stay away from governments and this factor could be a double-edged sword for the United Kingdom in its attempt to establish itself as the main crypto-friendly country. The states of San Marino and Malta had already tried to launch state initiatives in the world of cryptocurrencies, but met with little success precisely because of their state-centric character.

What are stablecoins?

As already mentioned, the UK’s regulatory work on cryptocurrencies will specifically concern stablecoin. But what is it about?

The stablecoins are digital tokens whose exchanges are registered on the blockchain, and their value is anchored to a real asset, which can be a legal currency, such as the euro or the dollar; or it can be linked to the value of a real asset such as gold. So, to put it simply, a stablecoin token still worth a dollar will be worth one dollar.

Stablecoins are, in some ways, a bridge between the world of cryptocurrencies and the fiat currencies we use every day. Being linked to a real asset they differ from Bitcoin or Ethereum, whose value is much more volatileand therefore lend themselves better to everyday trading and transfer operations between different currencies.

Regarding stablecoins, the European Central Bankso much so that a project to introduce the digital euro for 2023 has been discussed several times, the value of which will obviously be anchored to the euro.