British police announced charges Tuesday against a third suspect for the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter with a neurotoxic substance in England in 2018.

According to Scotland Yard, the prosecution believes there is sufficient evidence to accuse a man known as Sergey Fedotov of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, possession and use of a chemical weapon and for causing serious bodily harm.

Skripal and her daughter Yulia were the targets of a neurotoxic substance attack in 2018 in Salisbury, England, which British authorities said almost certainly had been. approved “at a high level of the Russian government”. Moscow has denied the allegations.

Image by Sergey Fedotov. the third Russian agent charged with the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. Photo: AP

Police said they have proof that “Sergey Fedotov” is an alias of Denis Sergeev, a member of the Russian military intelligence service known as the GRU.

British authorities had previously charged two other Russian military intelligence agents, identified as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, of traveling to Britain to carry out the attack. Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed the suspects were civilians.

Have been issued arrest warrants for the three men. British police said they would ask Interpol for alerts about Fedotov on Tuesday.

The three suspects had previously worked together for the GRU “as part of operations outside of Russia,” authorities added.



Yulia Skripal, the daughter of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, who was poisoned alongside him. Photo: AP

The Skripal survived, but the incident later claimed the life of Dawn Sturgess, a British woman who was in contact with a bottle of perfume believed to have been used in the attack and then shot.

Her partner was also seriously ill from her contact with the nerve agent novichok, but recovered.

Deputy Commissioner Dean Haydon, who has been leading the investigation, noted that the case has been one of the most complex the counterterrorism team has ever faced and asked for collaboration of anyone who had seen the three men in the country in March 2018.

Source: AP