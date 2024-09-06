Spectator: The loss of Krasnoarmeysk will be a crushing blow to Ukraine

The loss of Krasnoarmeysk (Ukrainian name – Pokrovsk) will be a crushing blow for Ukraine, stated journalist and filmmaker George Llewellyn, who recently visited the city, wrote in his article for the British weekly The Spectator.

According to the publication, this could lead to the retreat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from the entire territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) they hold. The author of the article recalled that the settlement is a major logistics hub at the intersection of railways and highways. It supplies other cities and towns along the Donetsk front line and is strategically important for both sides.

“For Russia, it is in many ways the key to the rest of Donbas. If it manages to recapture Pokrovsk from Ukraine, then there is a high probability that the entire region will follow,” the author emphasized.

Earlier, the Responsible Statecraft publication wrote that the Russian Armed Forces could soon break through the entire southern front of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the DPR.