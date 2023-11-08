Britain imposed sanctions against the Russian UMMC, Krastsvetmet and RNPC

The UK has introduced new sanctions against a number of Russian companies and entrepreneurs. Related List published on the official government website.

In particular, the Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company (UMMC), one of the world’s largest producers of precious metals and products made from them, Krastsvetmet, the Russian National Reinsurance Company (RNPC), as well as gold mining companies Nordgold and Highland Gold, were subject to restrictive measures.