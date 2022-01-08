The British chief of defense, Tony Radakin, developed a military action plan in the event of a Russian “invasion” of Ukraine and presented it to the country’s government. He spoke about this in his first interview to the newspaper in his post. The Times…

Radakin said he was deeply concerned about the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border. He noted that he gave the ministers a “military choice” in response to a possible Russian invasion, without specifying the details of the plan presented.

In addition, in the same interview, Radakin said that the UK intends to start developing hypersonic weapons due to the presence of this type of weapon in Russia. He explained such plans by the growing military power of Russia.

London and Washington

On Thursday, January 6, US Defense Ministers Lloyd Austin and Britain’s Ben Wallace held a telephone conversation, during which they considered “issues of building up Russia’s military power on the borders of Ukraine.” In addition, they “mutually supported the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” noting their steadfastness.

The Pentagon stressed that Austin “thanked Wallace for Britain’s contribution to transatlantic security.” The negotiators also agreed to “continue their close coordination.”

Negotiations with NATO

On January 12, a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council will take place, the main topic of the talks will be issues of European security, including the situation around Ukraine. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

I convened a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council for January 12 to discuss issues related to European security, especially the situation in and around Ukraine, as well as issues related to military activity, mutual transparency and risk reduction Jens Stoltenberg NATO Secretary General

According to him, the importance of dialogue and negotiations with Russia is evidenced by the fact that the military potential and rhetoric of Russia, as well as the events in Georgia in 2008 and in Ukraine in 2014, allegedly indicate the risk of a new military conflict in Europe. At the same time, Stoltenberg stressed that NATO is determined to conduct a fruitful dialogue with Russia, but is not going to compromise, in particular, on the right to join.

Related materials:

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also said that Ukraine will become the central topic of the talks. According to him, this is due to the fact that the current crisis began with Russia’s actions towards Ukraine. At each forum, the United States will emphasize that aggression against Ukraine will have consequences, he said. Blinken also added that any diplomatic work should take place in an “atmosphere of de-escalation.”

Zelensky and Biden

On January 2, the presidents of the United States and Ukraine, Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, held a telephone conversation, during which the head of the White House promised that Washington and its allies would give a decisive response when Russia invaded Ukraine.

President Biden has made it clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia continues to invade Ukraine. He reaffirmed the US commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine The White house

In turn, Zelensky said that he discussed with the President of the United States actions to preserve peace in Europe, the implementation of reforms in the country and the fight against oligarchs in Ukraine. “The first international conversation of the year with the President of the United States proves the special nature of our relations,” the Ukrainian leader noted, adding that he appreciates “Ukraine’s unwavering support”.

Biden, Putin and sanctions

On December 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with the American leader. After that, Biden said that he had warned his Russian counterpart about the inadmissibility of an invasion of Ukraine and about the high price that Russia could pay for it. At the same time, during the conversation, Biden did not directly comment on Russia’s actions, for which the country was threatened with sanctions.

I made it clear to President Putin that if he takes any further steps, he will go to Ukraine, there will be serious sanctions on our part, we and our NATO allies will increase our presence in Europe, and this will be a high price Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

In response, Putin promised to break off relations with the introduction of new sanctions, and also called the possible measures a major mistake. As a result, Yuri Ushakov, aide to the Russian president, noted that serious damage will be inflicted on Moscow’s relations with the West.

Our president immediately reacted to this by saying that if the West nevertheless decides to introduce these unprecedented sanctions under certain conditions, then all this could lead to a complete rupture of relations between our countries. And serious damage will be done to Russia’s relations with the West in general Yuri Ushakov Assistant to the President of Russia

The Kremlin said that the “frank” conversation between Putin and Biden was beneficial for both sides. The press service of the department separately noted that the Russian leader gave an “exhaustive answer” to the possibility of the United States adopting new sanctions against Russia.

At the same time, according to the head of the press service of the US State Department, Ned Price, the American authorities hope that it will not be necessary to impose sanctions against Russia because of the situation around Ukraine, since Moscow “has a good idea of ​​what is meant by the measures that will follow” in in the event of an escalation of the situation in Ukraine, however, the American side does not plan to announce them publicly.

Related materials:

In December, Bloomberg reported that the US and the European Union (EU) are considering imposing sanctions that would limit currency exchange if Russia “attacks” Ukraine. According to the agency, the sanctions may affect the largest banks in the Russian Federation and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). In addition, converting rubles into dollars and other foreign currencies, including euros and pounds sterling, may be among the most likely restrictions.

Containment of “aggression”

In recent weeks, statements have been made in Kiev and in the West about the threat of a Russian attack on Ukraine. Moscow stresses that it has no aggressive intentions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the information about a possible invasion empty and groundless escalation of tension.

For example, Blinken discussed the containment of Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine with the Foreign Ministers of Great Britain, Germany and France, Elizabeth Truss, Annalena Berbock, and Jean-Yves Le Drian. During the conversation, the heads of departments confirmed their readiness to collect a high price from Moscow if the plans attributed to it were realized.