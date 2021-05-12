The winners of the BRIT Awards have been announced in the UK. List published on website Events.

The ceremony, hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, took place at London’s O2 Arena. The list of the best artists of the year includes Dua Lipa and J Hus. The best group was recognized by the pop group Little Mix, and the best song was Harry Styles’ Watermelon Sugar. Arlo Parks won the Breakthrough of the Year nomination.

Billie Eilish was named Best International Artist, and The Weeknd was named Best Artist. Among the groups, HAIM was honored, while Taylor Swift was honored as a Global Icon.

According to Vulture, Swift is the first woman to receive such a title. Robbie Williams, Elton John and David Bowie have previously won this category.

The Brit Awards are awarded by the British Phonogram Producers Association. Most often, it was Williams who became its laureate – he has 17 statuettes, including five in the Take That group.