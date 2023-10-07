Ex-MI6 agent Kruk: the conflict in Ukraine will end in the winter if financial assistance stops

The Ukrainian conflict could end in winter if financial assistance from Kyiv’s partners stops. This was stated by ex-MI6 agent Alastair Crook in an interview YouTube-Judging Freedom channel.

He emphasized that everything is being destroyed in the broadest sense. According to him, if there is no funding, the current stage of the conflict will end this winter. Crook also noted a significant increase in US national debt. According to the expert, if the White House allocates huge financial assistance to the Ukrainian side, the situation will become a stalemate for Washington and all of Europe.

Earlier, ex-MI6 agent Alastair Crook said that Vladimir Zelensky is in hysterics, since the United States intends to force Kyiv to hold presidential elections, despite the martial law in force in the country.