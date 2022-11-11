On the same day that the Bank of England raised interest rates by three quarters of a point, to 3% – on Thursday of last week – it warned that the United Kingdom was facing the longest recession of the last century, with two years of hardship ahead in which the unemployment figures would double.

This Friday, the National Statistics Office (ONS) has confirmed the first sign of that path. British GDP contracted during the third quarter of the year by 0.2%. The figure contrasts markedly with data from the EU, which saw its economy expand by 0.2% in the same period. The stoppage in the country’s activity caused by the death of Elizabeth II (September 8), with the monarch’s funeral declared a national holiday, caused a 0.6% drop in economic activity in September, and aggravated the end of quarter data.

Economists speak of a recession from the moment there are two consecutive quarters of negative growth. Although the consensus of the experts anticipated a reduction in GDP between July and September of 0.5%, which has turned out to be lower, the same consensus anticipates that the figure will continue to be negative in the last quarter of 2022, and that the United Kingdom will enter technically in recession from 2023. “I have no illusions. I know that we have a very hard road ahead of us, which will require the adoption of extremely difficult decisions that will allow us to restore confidence and economic stability, ”said the British Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, upon learning of the new data.

The high inflation, which is now at 10.1%, together with the rise in interest rates, have contributed to aggravate the cost of living crisis that the British were already suffering. High energy prices, rising mortgage payments and the prices of a shopping basket that, in the United Kingdom, are even worse than on the European continent due to the consequences of Brexit, have accelerated the arrival of the recessive period. The services sector, which accounts for three quarters of the country’s activity, has felt the blow of inflation and the drop, in effective terms, in the purchasing power of families. “Low levels of reserves and accumulated resources mean that small businesses are much more vulnerable to bad spells, all the more so at a time when confidence is deteriorating among both consumers and entrepreneurs,” Martin warned. McTague, the chairman of the UK Federation of Small Businesses. “The government must now show that it has understood the scale and seriousness of the problem,” he added.

The Executive of Sunak has promised to present its fiscal plans and spending path on November 17, to definitely bring calm to the markets, after the convulsion caused by the announcement of tax reductions by the ill-fated former prime minister, Liz Truss. The Minister of Economy must detail the terms and measures to reduce a fiscal hole that experts calculate at more than 60,000 million euros. British markets and media are already anticipating a tax increase and government spending cuts reminiscent of the era of austerity following the 2008 financial crisis. Sunak and his minister, however, are aware that two years ahead of them is precisely the deadline until the next general election. “If the recession does come, we will try to make it as quick and as shallow as possible,” Hunt said, “so that we can protect businesses, which are having a hard time, and give families hope that we will get through this in a way that we can.” where the most vulnerable are protected.”

This Friday’s data confirms that the United Kingdom is the only one of the advanced economies that make up the G-7 that has not yet fully recovered its pre-pandemic levels.