JPMorgan raises estimate for UK economy in 2023 to fall 0.1%

In 2023, the UK still expects a recession, but it will be minimal, analysts at the American investment bank JPMorgan predict. Previously, they estimated a fall in GDP at 0.3 percent, now they see a decline of 0.1 percent more likely. Reuters.

The reason for the better expectations was the decline in natural gas prices, as well as the expected abandonment of plans by the British government to raise electricity bills for households in April.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis said that this year the economic situation will be better than previous expectations and will be able to avoid a recession. According to him, the labor market remains stable, while energy prices, although they remain high, are steadily declining.

Economists at the investment bank Goldman Sachs came to the same conclusion. At the beginning of 2023, they believe that inflation in the eurozone by the end of the year will be 3.25 percent, and GDP will grow by 0.6 percent. The previous forecast was for a decline of 0.1 percent.

In turn, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva believes that the United States will be able to avoid a recession, and if the fall in GDP does happen, it will be insignificant.