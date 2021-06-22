Heathrow Airport Passenger Arrival Terminal, London, June 8 ANDY RAIN / EFE

Millions of UK citizens are struggling at this point in the year about whether or not to plan summer holidays to popular destinations like Spain, Greece, France or Italy. The Johnson government keeps all European countries on the “amber list”. That is, it strongly recommends not traveling to them if it is not essential. And it requires a mandatory ten-day quarantine upon return and three PCRs that raise the individual cost of the adventure by almost 300 euros. The only relaxation of the norm is the possibility of reducing the isolation time to five days in exchange for giving negative in an additional test. The Minister of Health, Matt Hancock, has finally confirmed, still very cautiously, the news that tour operators and airlines eagerly awaited: the Government is already studying the possibility of lifting the imposition of the quarantine back to all those who have completed their schedule of vaccination with the two doses.

“We are working with the medical experts, because we want to make sure the plan is safe. I cannot give a specific date, but I can confirm that I am very much in favor of moving towards that decision, ”Hancock told LBC radio station. The minister has not wanted to commit to announcing that August could be the indicated date, but the pressure of the industry and the way in which the British Government has begun to accelerate this approach, suggest that that month would be the objective to be reached.

“If international travel is still banned for the entire month of July, we have calculated that the British tourism sector will lose around 740 million euros a day, which will cause serious damage to the recovery of the UK economy and its competitiveness,” he said. said Virginia Messina, vice president of the International Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

The Johnson administration’s de-escalation plans have been drastically altered by the emergence of the so-called Delta (or Indian) variant of the virus. The expected date for the return to almost full normality in the country was June 21, but it was postponed to July 19. Downing Street hopes to be able, during that time, to further accelerate its vaccination campaign and immunize 70% of the adult population with the two injections. To date, that figure is around 60%. The United Kingdom registered 11,625 new cases of infections on Tuesday, and twenty-seven deaths. The Government is confident that the vaccines will drastically reduce the number of hospitalizations, despite the new mutation of the virus.

“The primary goal of the vaccination program was to allow us to end the restrictions,” Hancock said. “That is why I can confirm that we are working on a plan for those who have received the two doses, which would replace the quarantine with an intense test regimen.” The minister’s remarks have instilled optimism in the tourism industry, and in millions of Britons eager to head to the beach, but misgivings remain. A day earlier, Johnson had suggested that 2021 would remain a very difficult year to travel, in what many interpreted as a lost summer.

The British Government has yet to negotiate with the EU the homologated document that demonstrates the vaccination pattern. Not only because it will be a test required of travelers by some countries, but because that will be the way to show when returning that it is not necessary to go through quarantine. The National Health Service (NHS, in its acronym in English) already has an app in which you can download the QR code that records the immune history. About six million people have already downloaded the application.

London will have to decide before next Monday, June 28, if it keeps Spain and the rest of the European countries with a cumulative incidence of infections of less than 100 on the amber list or, on the contrary, passes them to the green list. The recovery of tourism on the Spanish coasts depends largely on this decision, because British tourists would not have to quarantine on their return.

Currently, only destinations included in the “green list” drawn up by the Government are safe for tourism. It includes countries such as Australia, New Zealand or Israel, or territories such as Gibraltar or the Falkland Islands. The next review of the list will be held on June 28, but nothing suggests that there will be changes. The possibility of saving the tourism campaign now resides more in the vaccination passports than the entry or exit of the destinations in the “stoplight list” prepared by the Government.