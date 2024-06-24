Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is very strong but you can’t beat football: this is the message that comes across when you look at the UK rankings for the week that has just ended, with EA Sports FC 24 in the lead.

EA Sports FC 24 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition Hogwarts Legacy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Paper Mario: The Millennial Portal Minecraft (Switch) Grand Theft Auto V Super Mario Bros. Wonder Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Still Wakes the Deep

With the European Football Championship 2024 in real life and EA Sports FC 24 to represent it in the gaming sector, in fact, it would have been difficult to imagine a different situation from this in the United Kingdom.

The complete edition of FromSoftware’s soulslike, which includes the base game and the Shadow of the Erdtree expansionmust therefore settle for second place, followed by Hogwarts Legacy: another highly successful title.