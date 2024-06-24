Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is very strong but you can’t beat football: this is the message that comes across when you look at the UK rankings for the week that has just ended, with EA Sports FC 24 in the lead.
- EA Sports FC 24
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Paper Mario: The Millennial Portal
- Minecraft (Switch)
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Still Wakes the Deep
With the European Football Championship 2024 in real life and EA Sports FC 24 to represent it in the gaming sector, in fact, it would have been difficult to imagine a different situation from this in the United Kingdom.
The complete edition of FromSoftware’s soulslike, which includes the base game and the Shadow of the Erdtree expansionmust therefore settle for second place, followed by Hogwarts Legacy: another highly successful title.
There is another new entry in the top 10
In addition to Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition, it is pleasing to note the presence of a second new entry in the top 10 in the United Kingdom: we are talking about the latest horror adventure developed by The Chinese Room, namely Still Wakes the Deep.
Ranking tenth, which is not at all a bad result for a title of this genre, Still Wakes the Deep tells the story of a Scottish worker who finds himself facing an unexpected situation while on board an oil platform in the North Sea.
In fact, it seems that the structure’s drills touched something they shouldn’t have touched, awakening it a sort of creature of the abyss whose appendages have corrupted the souls of some of the men present on the platform.
Have you read our review of Still Wakes the Deep?
