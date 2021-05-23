The British government believes that Russia remains the main threat to European security. This is stated in the plan for a large-scale modernization of the British armed forces. TASS…

The document says that Russia continues to be the main nuclear, conventional military and hybrid threat to Europe. At the same time, thanks to the modernization of the Russian armed forces, their ability to integrate all areas of the state’s activities and an increased willingness to take risks, Russia is a skillful and unpredictable player, the text of the plan notes.

It also indicates the ability of Russian troops to deliver high-precision strikes using integrated air defense systems, thus “depriving the UK and its allies of freedom of action.”

Earlier, a high-ranking representative of the European political association named the goal of the European Union in relations with Russia. According to the diplomat, the goal is to achieve stability. The diplomat noted that the ways of developing relations with Moscow will be discussed as part of a strategic discussion at the EU summit in Brussels on May 24.