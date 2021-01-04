The Government of the United Kingdom has authorized this Wednesday the use of the vaccine developed jointly by the University of Oxford and the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical AstraZeneca. “After rigorous clinical trials, and analysis of the data by the experts at MHRA [Agencia Regulatoria de Medicinas y Productos Sanitarios, en sus siglas en inglés], it has been concluded that the vaccine meets the strictest criteria of safety, quality and efficacy, “the British Ministry of Health explained in a public statement.

The new vaccine has shown an efficacy of 62% in its largest trial, with 11,636 volunteers. However, in a subsequent trial with a subgroup of 2,741 volunteers in the UK, who were given a first half dose and a full dose four weeks later, the efficacy reached 90%.

The British Government has contracted one hundred million doses with the multinational, and hopes to receive the first four million in the next few days. The new variant of the virus, with much greater contagion capacity, has skyrocketed the number of infected throughout the country, and the scientific community has urged the authorities to speed up the pace of the vaccination campaign as much as possible. The Executive announced at first its intention to reach one million people vaccinated per week. “I am confident, with the new approval, that we may have already vaccinated enough vulnerable people this spring to see a route out of this pandemic,” said Health Minister Matt Hancock.

Hours later, Hancock appeared before Parliament to announce the extension of Maximum Alert Level 4, under which about 24 million Britons are already found both in London and in areas of southern England, to other areas of the country. Leicester, Manchester or Gloucestershire, which have already been under severe restrictions for many months, must now further increase their containment measures. Three-quarters of England (which accounts for more than 80% of the entire United Kingdom) will be found as of this Thursday under severe rules of social distancing. Indoor gatherings are prohibited, and only two people from different households can meet outside. Shops, cinemas, theaters, museums, restaurants, bars and pubs will remain closed. The Government has also yielded to pressure from the scientific community and teachers, and will delay until January 18 the return to the classrooms of the majority of Secondary students, and of Primary students from the areas with the most severe restrictions. Downing Street thus gives the centers more time to prepare a mass testing system.

The AstraZeneca vaccine does not require such complicated logistics for its storage and distribution as that of Pfizer, approved for use on December 2 by the MHRA and which has already been supplied to hundreds of thousands of patients. The latter must be kept at a temperature of 70 degrees below zero, and only maintains its effectiveness for a little more than three days with conventional refrigeration. The AstraZeneca can be stored between two and eight degrees.

The MHRA has used the same emergency mechanism for the authorization of the new vaccine as with that of Pfizer, and has thus managed to speed up its procedures with respect to those of the European Medicines Agency. Under the protection of EU legislation, to which the United Kingdom is subject until December 31, when the Brexit transition period ends, the agency has relied on the emergency of the pandemic to act unilaterally .

“The news of the emergency authorization of the Oxford vaccine could not have come at a more appropriate time, given the speed of transmission of the new variant of the virus,” Ravindra Gpta, professor of Clinical Microbiology at the SMC, told the scientific portal. the University of Cambridge. “The plans to give a first dose to as many people as possible are sensible, but it is necessary to give priority to the NHS (National Health Service) health personnel, because if the health workers get sick, it will mean more of deaths this winter ”.

The Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI) has recommended that the British Government use the vaccines available from Pfizer and AstraZeneca to deliver a first dose to the largest number of vulnerable people, rather than providing the two doses within the timeframe recommended by the manufacturers . The second intake would be injected into patients within a maximum period of 12 weeks. “We will thus ensure that more people at risk get significant protection in the coming weeks and months, thus reducing the number of deaths and alleviating pressure on the health system,” the Ministry of Health explained in its statement.

While the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines (the latter pending approval) are developed from a state-of-the-art technique that injects synthetic RNA into cells so that they are the ones that develop the antigens that set off defenses, AstraZeneca’s It is based on a method with more than 10 years of validity whereby the weakened DNA of the chimpanzee common cold virus is used, into which SARS-CoV-2 genetic material is inserted. The recently approved vaccine has a cost of about three euros, compared to the 15 of average that the one of Pfizer supposes. AstraZeneca is committed to ensuring equitable, sufficient and cost-free distribution throughout the world for the duration of the pandemic.

The EU asks for more data on the vaccine

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), for its part, has asked the company AstraZeneca for new data on “quality, safety and efficacy” in order to authorize the vaccine in the European Union. “It is considered that additional scientific information is needed on issues related to the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccine to support the rigor that is required for a conditional marketing authorization, and this has been requested from the company,” he said. the EMA in a statement.

The European regulatory body does not yet have a date for the approval of this vaccine in the continent, but is conducting a continuous evaluation, as with Moderna, which “has made progress in recent weeks.” The agency has justified why the vaccine has already been authorized in the United Kingdom and not in the European Union: “The EMA is aware that the United Kingdom has granted a temporary authorization for the supply of the vaccine within the framework of emergency use, which is different from the marketing authorization. The EMA, its European experts and the European Commission are working towards a conditional marketing authorization for the vaccines with all the safeguards, controls and obligations that this imposes. And to guarantee that the vaccine complies with the rigorous EU standards in terms of safety, efficacy and quality ”, they pointed out.

