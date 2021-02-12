The UK Department of Defense has released an internal report that states the “shocking state” of the British army. This is reported by the Daily Mail. RIA News…

According to the newspaper, only one of 33 infantry battalions in the UK does not experience a shortage of personnel. The reason is low wages, as well as the selection of recruits through a private firm.

Colonel Richard Kemp, who commanded British forces in Afghanistan, said the £ 1.3 billion contract with a private company was “a disastrous decision.”

Thus, recruits faced bureaucratic obstacles in the selection process, which repelled them from serving in the Armed Forces. It is also indicated that even the elite Scottish Guard faced a shortage of troops.

Last November, British Defense Chief General Nick Carter said that global political instability and economic crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic could lead to a third world war. He also called for remembering the victims of previous global confrontations in order to prevent their recurrence.