Merkuris: Kyiv has realized that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ adventure in the Kursk region has failed

The Ukrainian leadership has realized that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ (UAF) adventure in the Kursk region has failed and it is time to wind it down, British analyst Alexander Mercuris said in a video on his YouTube-channel.

According to him, Russian troops continue to “push the front.” The expert noted that they have already taken measures that have thwarted Kyiv’s plan.

“The Ukrainian authorities have come to the understanding that the operation in the Kursk region was not successful and it is time to wind it down,” Merkuris emphasized.

On August 7, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, stated that the advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces deep into Russia in the Kursk direction had been stopped. According to him, in two days of fighting, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost 54 units of armored vehicles, including seven tanks.