From 2018 to today, Liguria has lost 17.7% of bank branches: the negative national trend is also reflected in our region. This is also why Uilca’s national campaign “Branch closures” arrived in Genoa. No thanks” taking place this morning in Largo Pertini. “The progressive closure of branches is obviously an employment problem with repercussions on workers – explained Uilca general secretary Fulvio Furlan – As well as being a social, economic and also legality problem. our campaign wants to highlight the problem and raise awareness among public opinion and institutions”. “Caring about citizens also means caring about those who live in towns and have difficulty reaching large centres. We must guarantee them services, banking is fundamental – commented Mayor Bucci – Online is certainly a convenience but doing it in person is essential so as not to leave anyone behind. We want to maintain services in the area, we need to find the resources necessary to guarantee them.” “We want to keep attention high on a phenomenon that not only has economic but also social consequences – explained Uilca secretary Silvio Trucco – closing a branch in a municipality means forcing account holders to travel kilometers . Therefore, it is the elderly and the most vulnerable who lose out” (by Beatrice D’Oria)



03:05