It was at the end of a heated debate between Chicanas and reproaches between two people located in the antipodes such as José de Mendiguren and the economist Roberto Cachanosky. But the audios that reached the cell phones of the most varied businessmen on Wednesday night spoke of something else.

“It is the first time that the UIA has chosen a labor lawyer to preside over it, it is like choosing a gravedigger to manage the operating room, does not know how to differentiate a bolt from a nut ”, Mendiguren fired visibly upset and in obvious reference to Daniel Funes de Roja, the president-elect of the main industrial entity born 134 years ago.

“My sector was on the list and suddenly it was lowered, I ask for an explanation. They vetoed me. Let them tell me what the cause is, ”Mendiguren pointed out to a surprised Marcelo Bonelli on the program A Dos Voces on TN.

Beg, what sold your company of children’s clothing Coniglio in the 90s keeps an industrial textile plant in Justo Daract, San Luis, an activity that alternates with his dedication to quarter horses.

It was almost midnight and the industrialists, so not used to that kind of outburst in public, they continued exchanging messages of reproach to the one who was twice president of the UIA, then a deputy led by Sergio Massa and currently president of the state Bice. “It is low, when he has always been good with Funes,” said a whatsapp that Clarín accessed. Other: “The government He seeks to weaken us and he lends himself ”.

Funes de Rioja and those who support him they opted for silence and for downplaying the statements, at least in public. Many insisted on the intention to weaken the new leadership that formally assumes next Tuesday and that in a Solomonic distribution includes more women, SME leaders and even a dissident as Guillermo Moretti who signed the proclamation of May 25 together with artists and intellectuals of Kirchnerism in demand of demands and postponement of payments to the IMF and the Paris Club.

And they maintained that Mendiguren remains on the board of directors of the UIA, his same position as six years ago, although not on the executive committee as he intended.

Consulted by Mendiguren by Clarion, He said that on the unit list, Funes de Rioja had proposed a position at the small table decisions in the understanding that his figure is a bridge to the ruling coalition. And that he found out from the press that he had been removed from the list. “The textile sector, my sector, is one of those that contributes the most in added value and has lost participation in the management of industrialists,” he said before this newspaper, noting that sent letters, perhaps hoping for a review.

Always shielded in the off the record the industrialists affirmed that there is no going back.

As for the debate with Cachanosky, between shouts and Chicanas, there was a moment when the economist, a staunch critic of the official administration, even told Mendiguren: “Take a tranquilizer.”

One of the crosses was when the head of BICE questioned the management of Mauricio Macri, pointing out against the “financial bicycle” and imports. De Mendiguren stated: “The previous man (in relation to Macri) as soon as he assumed he left free entry and exit of capital, free the interest rate and iron the exchange rate.” He exclaimed that “this is called a financial bicycle and it caused the disaster of collapsing Argentina in three months and ending up importing zucchini from Venezuela.”

Cachanosky replied: “Let’s go to the issue of financial fraud. Macri left a billion pesos of stock of Leliqs and Lebacs. President Alberto Fernández quadrupled the debt in Leliqs and Lebacs. “