The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a UGREEN 60W USB-C cable, 1m long. The discount is 15% off the latest lowest price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The product is shipped from Amazon. It’s not at the lowest price ever, but we’re talking about a few dozen cents difference.
USB-C cable features
The UGREEN USB-C cable is compatible with all USB-C devices, for charging laptops, smartphones, consoles like Nintendo Switch, drones and more. It is 1 meter long, but There are also longer modelsup to three meters for those with specific needs.
The cable supports charging up to 60W and is capable of charging an iPhone 15 up to 60% in 30 minutes (if you use a suitable charger, of course). The cable is coated in nylon so as to resist bending and twisting as much as possible.
#UGREEN #60W #USBC #cable #sale #Amazon #great #price
Leave a Reply