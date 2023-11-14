Presidential candidate Javier Milei and former candidate Patricia Bullrich, in Buenos Aires (Argentina). EFE

Once upon a time there was a political party that dreamed of embodying Argentina’s long-postponed political and economic modernity. An urban party, born in the city of Buenos Aires, that was located in the center of the ideological spectrum. Open and plural, it seemed more focused on building the future than on the perennial discussion about the past. Seen through Spanish eyes, that party was closer in generational terms to the original version of Ciudadanos than to the old PP.

It had been founded by Mauricio Macri in 2003 together with a small group of new and young cadres and reached its peak at the end of 2015, when together with radicalism and other political forces it triumphed in the national elections. Well, that party, known as the Pro, ceased to exist during the night of Monday, October 23, in the house of former president Macri.

It was there that the former president received the far-right leader Javier Milei and the defeated leader of the Pro, Patricia Bullrich. After midnight the agreement was sealed between those who had finished in third place and the presidential candidate of La Libertad Avanza. When journalists asked hours later what exactly had been agreed upon that night, the answer was curious. “It was not an agreement,” responded the bullrichista leader Cristian Ritondo, and completed: “It is unconditional support.”

However, the story of the Pro’s embrace of the Argentine extreme right had begun some time before, after another electoral defeat. That of 2019, which involved the arrival of Alberto Fernández to the presidency, truncating Macri’s dream of re-election for a second constitutional period. Weeks after that result, Patricia Bullrich became the president of Macri’s party.

Bullrich’s political history is very extensive. He started in the early 70s and had adventures that would justify an adventure novel by themselves. He went from revolutionary militancy in the violent Peronist left to markedly conservative positions over a historical arc of half a century. His last stop, the Pro, underwent a radical turn under his leadership. The party that he had once dreamed of representing the aspirations of progress and transformation of the majority of Argentines transformed from that moment on into a classic and ancient right-wing party. The priority began to obsessively focus on a single vital objective: the total and definitive destruction of Kirchnerism, “the worst thing that happened to the country,” in the words of Bullrich herself.

Little and nothing of that desire for modernity remained standing. Under the new leadership, the Pro embraced the cause of order, security and the repression of street pickets that hinder traffic. Since 2020, it has been common to hear her praise the ascendant Milei. Bullrich’s followers then began to draw a “moral” distinction between the militants and leaders of the Pro. On the one hand, there were the “hawks.” On the other, the “doves”. The former felt that the mission of leading the recovery of the Republic and the institutions in the face of the traps and abuses of their nemesis, Kirchnerism, was in their hands. The birds of prey considered their internal feathered rivals as lukewarm, negotiators, dialogueists and alien to the restoration project that they began to embody with enthusiasm.

This reactionary drift of the Pro had various scales, but none represented it better than the violent campaign that confronted the hawkish Bullrich with the representative of the pigeons, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, the head of Government of the Argentine capital. Bullrich scored a resounding victory over Rodríguez Larreta last August. Convinced of the inevitability of his victory in the presidential elections, the bullish public discourse deepened the ideological shift of the no longer so new party. Surrounded by conservative politicians, the boss seemed to be heading in the fashionable direction. But the extravagant Milei with his shouts and her intolerance ended up being a much more attractive and credible product for the same segment of the electorate to which Bullrich promised strength and order.

Many of us who joined the Pro from outside politics years ago did so attracted by that agenda that incorporated, without guilt or remorse, different progressive causes such as the defense of sexual minorities, the defense of the environment and the decriminalization of abortion, among others. many others and combined them with a criticism of populism and the need to modernize the economy. All of this, seasoned with some North American-style liberalism, invited us to dream of building a new political culture, more transparent and effective in the management of the State.

Suddenly, the unconditional pact, more similar to a surrender than a political agreement, between Macri, Bullrich and a good part of the Pro with the little Argentine Bolsonaro, made many of us feel trapped and decide to reflect on our political limits. How far could the obsessive desire to defeat Peronism again take us? Anything goes? The values ​​embodied by Milei and his party are opposite to those of the Pro. That identity, which was patiently designed by Marcos Peña, the young politician and strategist who was Macri’s most trusted person until 2019, had changed violently.

When observing the situation from the same place as always, the alliance with the extreme right is inadmissible and indefensible. The party that was always considered far from all extremes, the one that proposed the slogan of “uniting Argentines” in 2015, has become the tailgate of the most bizarre expression of the wave of global populism inspired by Trump, Orban, Vox or Meloni, among other members of the same club.

Whatever the result of the November 19 elections, the Pro will have ceased to exist. At least as those of us who were part of it knew him and saw him grow and die. When the end of next Sunday approaches, some former traveling companions will have found their justifications for voting for Milei and becoming supporters of his Government if he triumphs. Others will have voted for his opponent Sergio Massa, responsible for having brought the country to the brink of hyperinflation and all the country’s social and economic indicators to the bottom.

Finally, there will be those of us who have not voted for either of the two when putting an empty envelope in the ballot box, indifferent to the victory of one or the other and knowing that we will be on the opposite side of either of the two. Some say it is cowardice, betrayal, lukewarmness, arrogance or irresponsibility. But others call it convictions.

Pablo Avelluto He is an editor and journalist. He was Minister of Culture during the Government of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019).

