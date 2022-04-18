El Confidencial’s hunt for Rubiales and Piqué is anthological. One may have an opinion about the fact that the Super Cup is played in Arabia (it seems to me that this format improves the competition, I have written it sometimes, and that football is not the only deals between Spain and that country), but the gestation of the matter is profoundly bastard. It was running that Piqué had acted as an intermediary and even looked indulgentlyas part of the very personal portrait of that multifaceted figure that brings together those of a player, businessman, presidential candidate, owner of Andorra, a hooligan adolescent friend of Ibai Llanos… But this is…

The raw reading of those contacts is abhorrent. The way in which he distributes money with Rubiales between Madrid, Barça and the Federation and to the others what is left over is sincerely disgusting. How are the guarantees demanded from the Federation to collect the commission directly. Not to say, once and for all, that the very tone of collusion between the president of the Federation and an active footballer is unpresentable. doHow do the referees feel about that player, such a friend of the sumo boss? There it is, as a backdrop, the strange facility that he had to take over the place of the extinct Reus Deportivo for his Andorra.

In short, it is the world of the ‘towers’ and ‘luceños’, Haceteguis who move in blurred areas through which easy money runs, always hand in hand with a good contactbe called Urdangarín, Medina or Rubiales, something more than useful idiots, because they take their pinch. Rubiales is paid based on the income of the Federation, so something came home. These things happen everywhere, but it hurts more in soccer because the sport was born for the development of the physical and moral conditions of the species, not for these things. oh! And we have once heard Piqué say that business is done in the Madrid box. Yes, but you can see that not only there…