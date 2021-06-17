After the presentation of the controversial culé shirt we wanted to make a ranking of the five ugliest kits in the recent history of Barça:
The design was innovative, the stripes were horizontal instead of vertical, but it failed to penetrate the culé public. Generally, when it comes to football, fans prefer classic kits faithful to the club’s history. The one that if the shirt suited him was Luis Suárez who got the top scorer award ahead of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, scoring 40 goals in 38 days.
The design began with an orange color that gradually faded to a light yellow that did not satisfy anyone. The third kit was really used more, which was black with a yellow stripe on the sides. Perhaps the immense amount of goals that Leo Messi scored throughout that year made us forget the visual horror of seeing Barça play away.
This gummy t-shirt was the least sold in recent years. The color did not help too much, and the fact that the first kit of that season was so beautiful has made this shirt have been forgotten.
No game has yet been played with this shirt, but it must already be included in the ranking of the ugliest shirts in the history of Barça. Perhaps the beauty of the meaning of expressing the identity of Barça on the kit will save him, but the result is horrible.
The palm is the tablecloth for the 2019-2020 season. It was an attempt to imitate the kit of the Croatian team but with the typical colors of Barça. The result led to a highly criticized design on social media. Barça seems determined to continue innovating when the most beautiful ones are always those with vertical blue and red stripes.
Leave a Reply