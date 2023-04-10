The UFO video published by Valentina Rueda Velèz

Strange sighting for the top model Valentina Rueda Velèz who on Instagram publishes a video that frames an unidentified flying object that immediately made one think of a “ufo”.

“When you’re flying and you see aliens…”, writes Rueda Velèz. The video would have been taken from a twin-engine aircraft but without indication of the location of the flight or the date of the film.

Many have commented enthusiastically calling the video very interesting. There are those who argue that it may be a video montage.

🔴🔴🔴 THE VIDEO they would like to hide from you. 🛸🛸🛸 A UFO filmed by supermodel Valentina Rueda Velèz aboard a twin-engine, with no indication of location or date, at an altitude of 2,000 feet. 🦶🦶🦶 pic.twitter.com/qAdDHCViB5 — Francesco Lauricella (@FraLauricella) April 9, 2023

