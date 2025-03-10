“It is a palette,” snapped the ex -champion of the weight weight of the UFC, Ilia Topuria, with respect to the monarch of the Wéter weight, Belal Muhammad, in the interview that ABC MMA conducted in October in October 2024. The Hispanic-Georgian was partially pissed off with the statements made by the American Palestinian origins regarding the possibility that the so-called ‘Daguestaní clan, formed by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, among others, could confront with him outside the octagon. The reality is that they have never fallen well. And, recently, Muhammad has spoken again of Topuria removing merit to the career made by the matador in the division of the pen weight. «Yes, you had these two great victories about Volkanovski and Holloway. But there are still other boys in the division before you say ‘I have done everything I had to do in 145 pounds, I want to ascend.’ At the end of the day, you defended the belt once and I don’t think it’s enough, ”he said in Believe You Podcast me. Related news Interview ABC Standard No Diego Lopes: «If Makhachev does not want Della Maddalena at UFC 315, where you will have to defend your UFC welter weight title. Although it can still be very distant, Topuria has already pointed out on occasion that its final goal in sport is to conquer the UFC belt into three different divisions so, although it may seem utopian now, there would be a small opportunity so that in the future they could end up fighting between them. The truth is that Topuria has just left his pen title to climb to the light, where the Russian champion Islam Makhachev, colleague of Muhammad, is waiting for. Although the fight is still in negotiations, there is a high probability that the UFC decides to give him the immediate opportunity for the title of the Light Weight to the Hispanic-Georgian, so it would be another step towards the hypothetical scenario indicated. Be that as it may, Muhammad has El Matador in his Diana, and every time he has the opportunity to release a polish to topuria. Time will say where each one ends.

