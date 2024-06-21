Kylian Mbappé may be prevented from wearing a protective mask he wore in France training due to a little-known UEFA rule.
Mbappé broke his nose in France’s opening Euro 2024 clash against Austria after an unpleasant encounter with rival centre-back Kevin Danso. The 25-year-old jumped to win a header as the ball was crossed into the area, only to be intercepted by the tip of the Austrian’s shoulder.
Extensive on-field treatment was required before Mbappe could be taken off, and Real Madrid’s new talisman appeared to be in extreme discomfort.
France communicated their plan for Mbappé in the hours after the 1-0 victory, thanks to a Max Wober own goal, and he has been training with the team as usual after wearing a protective mask in the colors of the national team flag: red. , White and blue.
But UEFA rules regarding protective covering state that “medical equipment used on the field of play must be of a single color” and “must not allow the team or manufacturer to be identified.” Reports in France say that Mbappe has already been presented with alternatives and the guidelines will be verified during a technical meeting before France plays the Netherlands.
The use of protective masks is not uncommon among players who have suffered facial injuries. Napoli’s Victor Osimhen has worn one since injuring his eye socket while playing against Inter in November 2021.
The Nigerian underwent surgery to fix the problem and missed three months of action, before returning with a protective mask. He continued using it even though doctors completely ruled it out and said it’s not a necessity.
France coach Didier Deschamps said of Mbappé’s progress: “Everything is going in the right direction after this big shock with its consequences. Yesterday he went out, he did a little activity. This will also be the case this afternoon. “Things are going in the right direction to ensure it is available tomorrow.”
There is no guarantee that Mbappé will start against the Netherlands in the final game on Friday, especially since Deschamps has several solid alternatives if he wishes.
Olivier Giroud could return up front, moving Marcus Thuram to the wing, with Kingsley Coman, Randal Kolo Muani and the extremely talented Bradley Barcola also part of France’s 26-man squad.
