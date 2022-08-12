UEFA has published the nominees for the best player and best coach of the year award for the 2021/2022 season in the Champions League.
It must be admitted that in none of the categories can we speak of surprise. There has been no excessive debate about it on social networks.
The European champion team contributes the two favorite players to win the prize, while the winner of the Premier League adds one:
Karim Benzema is the favorite to win this prestigious award. The French footballer was key last season for Real Madrid to win LaLiga and the Champions League. A large part of those titles are thanks to the French striker and the Belgian goalkeeper. In all the cheers he is the favorite footballer to win “The Best” and the Ballon d’Or.
The ex-Chelsea player is the only one who has sufficient arguments to challenge his partner for the award. It is impossible to imagine Real Madrid’s Champions League without Thibaut Courtois. He was key in each and every one of the rounds that the merengue team played, and if it weren’t for him it is very plausible that the white team would have said goodbye to the tournament in the round of 16.
Kevin De Bruyne is a spectacular footballer. Little can we say at this point that has not already been said about the Belgian. Best midfielder on the planet, best player in the Premier League… his manager, Pep Guardiola, has admitted that he is one of the greatest talents he has ever seen.
It must be admitted that there is zero controversy in the nominations. Quite clearly they are the three most outstanding technicians of last season:
The Spanish coach won the Premier League on the last day and was very close to sneaking into a Champions League final for the second consecutive year. The football of his team is spectacular.
Jürgen Klopp took the two domestic cups of English football, fought the Premier League until the last day and fell in the Champions League final. Small details could have led Liverpool to take all the titles.
Carlo Ancelotti and his Real Madrid conquered La Liga with solvency and one of the funniest Champions Leagues in history. Deserved nomination.
