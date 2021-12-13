With this draw in Nyon, UEFA has been worse than Cagancho in Almagro, who would say a true man. Bad moment for such a blunder, with Florentino and Agnelli blowing the embers of the Super League to see if there is still a flame. Above, the great injured has been Madrid, which has to complain because the absurdities occurred after they had already come out paired with Benfica in a draw without a shadow. But after the mistakes made with the rivals Villarreal and Atlético, UEFA decided to repeat it all and Madrid, which was already licking its lips thinking of Benfica, found themselves second-handed against Messi, Neymar and Mbappé’s PSG.

Madrid’s anger aside, it is a discredit for the entity of which there is a culprit with a name and title, Michels Heselschwerdt, director of communications and ball player. It was a double blunder in a draw with two simple conditions, not to face fellow nationals or those who have already met in the group phase. Such an act of carelessness that demands an atonement. And of course he speaks ill of an organization in whose hands we entrust the organization of European football, that fabulous entertainment of the masses that is at the same time an industry of many zeros. Damn the grace that Arshavin’s giggle made me.

In contrast, the other two Spanish teams came out of the replay greatly improved. Atleti changes the intractable Bayern for Manchester United, in which Cristiano is still fighting as a team in low hours, and Villarreal goes from the terrifying City to Juve, another great one in gray days. Two clubs with more fame than present, ideal to look very good if you pass and not so bad if you fall. The one in the Europa League faces Barça with the uncomfortable Naples, the star tie, Sevilla with Dinamo Zagreb, Real with Leipzig and Betis with Zenit. I wish everyone luck and a qualified successor to the post from which Heselschwerdt should be ejected as soon as possible.