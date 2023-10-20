The UEFA Executive Committee has reached an important decision in view of the conflict situation in the Middle East region, specifically in Israel and the Gaza Strip. After a thorough evaluation of the security conditions in Israeli territory, it has been resolved that no European matches will be played in this country until a new notification is issued.
The Europa League match between Villarreal and Maccabi Haifa, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, October 26, has been postponed and has been rescheduled for Wednesday, December 6.
The continental body, as reported in a statement issued this Thursday, has asked the Israel Football Association and the clubs Maccabi Haifa and Maccabi Tel Aviv to propose alternative venues and stadiums located outside the country’s territory to carry out their matches. as local while this decision is in force.
Additionally, it has been announced that the Europa League match between Villarreal and Maccabi Haifa, originally scheduled to be played at the La Cerámica stadium on Thursday, has been postponed until Wednesday, December 6. It has also been reported that the match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Zorya Luhansk, corresponding to League C, has been rescheduled, although the specific date of its completion has not yet been confirmed.
UEFA’s determination is based on concern for the safety of the players and staff involved in these matches, as well as the situation of instability that prevails in the region. It is expected that the Israeli authorities and the affected clubs will work closely to find alternative locations and that, in the future, European matches can resume in Israel once the situation stabilizes. UEFA will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide regular updates in the event of any changes to the schedule.
