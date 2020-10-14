Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray government of Maharashtra decided on Wednesday to investigate the Jalyukt Shivar Water Conservation Scheme launched by the previous government led by Devendra Fadnavis. An official said that this decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet here during the day.

He informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to investigate the scheme. The Jalyukt Shivar (village) scheme was a beloved project of Fadnavis, which was launched with the objective of making the state drought free by 2019.

In the Maharashtra government, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said about the SIT investigation that the scheme was launched by the previous government and the CAG has said in its report that work has not been done under the scheme. Therefore, it is important that the truth be revealed.

The project included deepening and widening of the water streams, building cement and earthen dams to collect water, building a drain and building a farm pond.

The Shiv Sena was also a part of the Fadnavis-led government during 2014-19. The inquiry has been announced a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Fadnavis’ actions in the Jalyukt Shivar scheme.

It is worth noting that in a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) laid on the table of the state assembly earlier this month, criticizing the implementation of the Jalyukt Shivar campaign, it said that despite spending Rs 9633.75 crore in raising the ground water level This campaign has seen very little effect.

