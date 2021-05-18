The UD Logroñés face a key stake, despite the fact that two more remain, to try to avoid the precipice of descent (follow the game live on AS.com). To the Riojan team it is only worth winning, You no longer have room for maneuver to continue with pulsations. His coach, Sergio Rodríguez, has the low Gorka Pérez, Ander Vitoria and Iago López, due to injury, while recovering Gracious and Iñaki Y Paulino They come out of some annoyances, although they are expected to slip into the final eleven this Wednesday at the Las Gaunas stadium (7pm). The locals need to handle the pressure and offer an obvious trade-off compared to their last games, in which they have been very blunt on the offensive side. Against Girona, on the same court, they were overcome with sufficiency. Now him Fuenlabrada does not play anything more than the honor to be as best classified as possible. In the last two games (Girona and Leganés), La Rioja have only scored one goal and have hardly made chances.

For his part, Fuenlabrada you don’t want to live with your head on referee run over who lived on his last day. Therefore, he travels to Logroño with the intention of putting the taste of victory in the mouth of his fans, who live quietly watching the computer saved mathematically and showing pride and desire to compete in each duel. Also, if you want to get something positive out of your visit to Las Gaunas, the azulones must give 100% against a local team that will come out risking their lives. “We can only achieve something good, if we equalize their equality,” says his coach, Oltra. Fuenlabrada is not very happy with the arbitration actions they have suffered. They should not get off track with the actions of the referee.

If there is a Name in shape right now in the Azulonas ranks, is Kante. The attacker, criticized by the fans and backed by the club in equal parts, chain two great performances and not only for his two consecutive goals. However, it is doubt for this game for a few minor annoyances against the Lightning. Another time fuenlabreños have to deal with injuries this season. The ones that sure they will not be will be the sanctioned Nteka, Ciss already waiting to know if the fourth yellow that he saw Were going is revoked. The one that will return will be a Feuillassier who left the pitch when better football was practicing with Oltra on the blue bench. One more asset for those wings of the team where the Valencian coach does not finish finding his regulars.