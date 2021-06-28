Mario Negri suffered the hacking of his Twitter account on Sunday night. The account has already been terminated. A while later, the UCR deputy himself assured that he will initiate legal action and left a political message: “I will be bothering some of them.”

.Late Sunday night, they posted insults to politicians, xenophobic comments, strange phrases such as “wine and pills” and conspiratorial references about the hacking on their account.

“It had never happened to me. My account was hacked in a rude way, it looks like I’m bothering someone. I don’t think it has to do with a comment. I make comments in politics that I disagree, they are harsh, they may be harsh or not, not like …, but generally with respect in the plural sense, “said Negri in dialogue with LN +.

Mario Negri’s Twitter account was hacked.

Negri thus referred to a tweet that went up this Sunday, where he criticized Alberto Fernández for the act of tribute to those killed by covid. “Honoring 92,360 dead is not the end of a tragedy that did not end,” he had written on the social network before the hack.

He continued: “I have been very critical today (Sunday) and I asked myself if the government was going to change after the event. I can’t link it to that. But surprisingly my account was hacked, a torrent of rudeness and insults entered. Regardless of disowning it, I’m surprised“.

“I am surprised,” he continued, “that it reaches so much, I do not think that they ask so much of a colleague of yours, Gustavo Sylvestre, who will have to go to court. I will follow him as many days as I can in court because he has made a tweet where he assumes that I write and steal. That is miserable, of people charged with hatred, that is not journalism. Not militant journalism because they are smarter“.



Gustavo Sylvestre’s tweet that angered Mario Negri

Regarding Sylvestre, Negri stated: “A person who has 40 years of journalism and knows me personally regardless of whether nothing agrees … That is why I am not going to rest until I can take it to Justice so that it is rectified because they believe that they are the owners of the truth. It’s a miserable attitude that does more than they ask. “

The head of the UCR bloc in Deputies said then that the tweet in which he praised the genocidal Jorge Rafael Videla because he was a prisoner of the dictatorship was “wrongly chosen.

“We are seeing what could have happened. Andor i can be a little messy and maybe they made me prick something. I’m having the entire phone and other networks checked for hacking. We are entering a hot zone, with a terrible tolerance level, “he concluded.

The UCR complaint

“We communicate that the account of the president of the Block @marioraulnegri was hacked a few minutes ago. Work is being done to solve the problem, “the UCR reported in its own account minutes after the hack.

At first, before the TV report, Mario Negri spoke about what happened: “Tonight my Twitter account was rudely hacked. We are trying to regain control of it. I will initiate legal action for the purpose of knowing who they were. Obviously, I will be bothering some ”.



Mario Negri’s Twitter account was hacked.

He continued: “No one in their right mind can think that the string of racist and violent tweets it may have come from my person ”.

After the hack, some leaders of Together for Change spoke out. “Mario Negri’s account was hacked. The dirty campaign began. A sign that we are doing well, “deputy Paula Oliveto wrote.

The event occurs in the middle of the campaign towards the PASO of September and a month after the candidate lists are closed.



Mario Negri’s Twitter account was hacked.



Negri’s account was terminated

DS