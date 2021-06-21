At the most tense moment of the dispute over political ambitions, the Buenos Aires UCR, almost as an attachment to the good will of souls, asks “reciprocity” to his partners in the opposition coalition. He demands that Facundo Manes be accepted in the first term of the list of national deputies for the Province.

The scheme requires unlikely waivers. From an electoral assembly extended to the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires and still, with different scales, in districts where there are disputes between the same allies of Juntos por el Cambio (Mendoza, Córdoba, Santa Fé). All for the imprint of the neuroscientist’s candidacy, who did not even formally confirm the application.

This is how complex the opposition electoral board appears. 24 days after the presentation of the parties and fronts in the largest district of the country, when the mechanism for selecting candidates in force would have to be defined.

Mario Negri and Ernesto Sanz speak after a meeting with Facundo Manes at the UCR headquarters. Photo Juano Tesone.

The radicals, for the first time, consider that the PRO’s “primus interpares” should be appreciated.

“In 2015, by specific weight, we ranged behind Mauricio Macri in the presidential elections, also of (María Eugenia) Vidal for the Interior; in 2017 Esteban Bullrich in the legislative elections; with the same behavior in 2019. It is a time to hold the best options and we have in Buenos Aires the best candidate in the space to expose to society “, is the explanation of Maximiliano “Maxi” Abad. The deputy is president of the Provincial Committee of the UCR.

The matching of loads with the PRO is also a demand of former national senator Ernesto Sanz, one of the founders of Cambiemos. He declared that radicalism acquired “centrality in the most important districts of Argentina.” Manes, according to his sayings, contributes to the apparent aspirational reversal within the components of JpC. “It is the icing on the cake “, pondered the decorative variant of the doctor.

This Monday he insisted on mentioning that “Together for Change was more a parliamentary coalition than a government one. Now things are changing and there are airs of balance where radicalism takes center stage and does very good for this coalition ”. The governor of Jujuy, Gerardo Morales, deepens by placing Manes in a position to go to the intern in Buenos Aires. “We want to stop radicalism with an alternative to go to the PASO and compete against the PRO candidates, who fight among themselves and have forgotten about radicalism.”

“Destrato”, in the words of Elisa Carrió (CC), the other strong partner of the coalition. “Lilita” is the cornerstone of a broad agreement in JpC, which includes Republican Peronism and other residual Peronist manifestations such as that of Emilio Monzó. It is an expression of “consensus”, until now limited because the unanimity of criteria requires, where appropriate, that they reserve first place in the list of deputies for the Province. The same grid as Manes.

But Carrió is sensitive to resignations. Other personal declines (Vidal, Patricia Bullrich?) Would dramatize the panorama. It is known, “Lilita” has scenic sophistication. Out there, to surprise, unexpected variants appear.

Anyway, in this alembic where the future of the coalition is distilled and the projection of the ruling party itself for 2023, no one declines ahead of time. Only the force of events precipitates decisions. Sometimes the most unlikely. The Auditor General of the Nation (Republican Peronism) has just proposed, as a way out of the PRO problem in the Autonomous City, that Mauricio Macri head the list. A scrapping of Bullrich and Vidal without the need for resignations.

This possibility frightens both friends and strangers. To the head of the Autonomous City, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, before anyone else because it tries to compose the post macrismo. The overcoming version of the speech and action of the former president. Always as platform 2023. Larreta is assumed presidential. As much as Morales. Both are disturbed by the permanence of Macri. With one difference: the resolution is typical of the PRO. “Things should get messy there”, agree in the UCR, including the president of the Committee, Alfredo Cornejo.

“Once this question is resolved, we will contribute to any consensus scheme,” adds the radical representation.

So far there is STEP in the Province. Manes, Diego Santilli, led by Larreta, and Carrió.

The neurologist requested as a requirement of his candidacy a breadth of criticism even if he brushes the surface of the 2015-2019 management, and “unification (in his space) of the propositional discourse, appealing to the future and without the hindrance of discussing the past all the time.”

“It represents the hope associated with an educational, scientific, technological, ethical and moral revolution”, holds Abad. It is an overwhelming weighting. If it were not that it is not yet a verification and that 50% of the electorate of the Province does not know those attributes of the honorary president of the INECO Foundation. To the point of not knowing who it is.

His assets, so far, are in the business, academic, political and certain social categories of medium and high educational level. Revelation of the first domestic surveys.

This week, Manes begins the slope of the slope to the general public. He will meet, via zoom, with 21 mayors to make his proposal known.