The Central Civil Guard Unit (UCO) has sent a trade to the judge in which he moveds him that, according to the deputy director general of the Directorate of Digital Transformation of the Administration of Justice, «There is a record of a mobile terminal reset … Sansung Performed by the State Attorney General himself, since he was indicated in an email received on 24.10.2024 in that general sub -direction requesting that a new enrollment of the aforementioned terminal would be carried out ».

It was, therefore, Álvaro García Ortiz, who was responsible for reset It is not a task performed by that unit ». Nor does it appear that the accused returned in these units his previous terminal.

The UCO responds thus after the judicial requirements of February 18 to the mobile office of the General Sub -Directorate of Planning and Digital Transformation of the Ministry of Presidency, Justice and Relations with the Courts and the General Directorate of Rationalization and Centralization of Contracting of the Ministry of Finance to facilitate “as soon as possible” information on three issues: first, The times García Ortiz changed mobile device since June 31, 2023 (indicating IMEI, serial number and model); second, the devices that He has delivered the attorney general since March 7, 2024 (first day of the week to which the investigation of the filtration) is noted “either by disuse or for the previous changes”; And third, information about whether the previous mobile devices have been formatted, and if so, identity of those who proceeded to formatits date and software used for it. ”

The management that the UCO made in the General Directorate of Rationalization and Centralization of Hiring of the Ministry of Finance did not pay off, since the responsible for the mobile devices contract of the entire general administration of the State, according to the UCO, is the General Secretariat of the Digital Administration (belonging to the Ministry of Digital Transformation and Public Function), who “could have more information about what is requested.”

Yes, the management before the Mobile Office subordinated to the General Directorate of Digital Transformation of the Administration of Justice, whose deputy director general delivered various documentation that gave partial compliance with the judge’s requirement, including a document called “FGE Terminal Report ”

This report indicates that since June 31, 2023 the Attorney General has received two mobile devices, the first on May 24, 2024 (the Samsung A54) and the second on December 18 of that same year (Samsung S24). This second was not recorded.

Also that since March 7, 2024 García Ortiz has not delivered any device “for disuse or replacement”.

“The deletion or formatting of telephone terminals is not a task performed by that unit, however, there is a record of a reset of the Samsung A54 mobile terminal, made by the State Attorney General itself, since it was indicated in an email received On 24.10.2024 in that general sub -directorate, requesting that a new enrollment of the aforementioned terminal will be made, “concludes the UCO.