The Worldwide Biking Union has introduced this Friday the routes of the Street Biking World Championships, which shall be performed within the Italian metropolis of Imola from September 24 to 27.

The lads’s long-distance occasion shall be held over a route of 258.2 kilometers with a complete of 5,000 meters of unevenness and can include 9 laps of a 28.8-kilometer circuit which can embrace the climbs to Mazzolano and Cima Gallisterna, which might break the peloton with the passage of laps earlier than the ultimate arrival.

For his half The lads’s long-distance occasion shall be carried out on a route of 143 kilometers with a constructive slope of two,800 meters that may include 5 laps of the 28.8-kilometer circuit with the ascents to Mazzolano and Cima Gallisterna.

The UCI has additionally introduced the route of the female and male time trial, which can happen over a 31.2 kilometer route with 200 meters of constructive elevation acquire. The primary part of the time trial will incline very barely upwards till it reaches Borgo Tossignano, the place the second a part of essentially the most favorable route will start earlier than returning to the Dino and Enzo Ferrari Autodrome in Imola, the place the champion shall be topped.