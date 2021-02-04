The UCI published a lengthy statement on Thursday in which, among other information, it confirmed that it will respond to one of the requests requested by the organizers of the three great tours (Giro, Tour and Vuelta): have one more invitation for the Professional Continental teams. Until now, with the limit of 22 squads per appointment, the three three-week races could only choose two teams from the second division, since the rest were the 19 World Tour (maximum category) and the best Professional Continental of the past season (this year, Van der Poel’s Alpecin), which greatly limited the ability to give opportunities to national formations. From the greats, and supported by the effects that the pandemic is causing on the calendar and cycling teams, it was requested that they could have one more team (23), a measure that was also supported by other levels of cycling, Although that brings the limit of cyclists in these tests from the usual 176 to 184. Finally, the UCI has given the go-ahead.



B&B, Direct Energie and Arkea, al Tour



Upon permission from the UCI, The Tour de France was the first to announce its ‘wild cards’, which will exclusively benefit French teams. The B&B Hotels, the Direct Energie and the Arkea de Nairo and Barguil will be present in the Grande Bouclé. The measure will also be a relief for the other two big events. In the case of the Giro, its intention is to announce its invitations this week and among them could be one for Eolo-Kometa, the Contador Foundation team with an Italian license. Although in any case you will have to choose, since there are four formations in your country that can opt for that place by invitation: Bardiani, Androni, Vini Zabú and the aforementioned Eolo. To this must be added other powerful structures such as Arkea, which in the words of its leader, Nairo Quintana, would welcome going to the race with a powerful team.

La Vuelta, with four other options

In the case of La Vuelta, the situation is very similar. Only Burgos-BH (the 2021 edition leaves Burgos) seems to have a clear position, while the announcement of the UCI alleviates the situation, but does not solve it completely. The Caja Rural-RGA, a classic of the race, the Euskaltel Euskadi and the Kern Pharma they are the other three Spanish teams that could aspire to the two remaining places … as long as the organization chooses to award them to national teams, which seems more than likely.