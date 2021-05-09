La Uchulú, a character played by Esaú Reátegui, once again surprised the jury of The Artist of the Year this Saturday, May 8. As a rival he had the Spanish model Fabio Agostini, who was also in sentencing.

To continue in the race, Reátegui went on stage to interpret Dancing Queen’s tropical mix “Gimme Gimme” from Explosión de Iquitos. In addition, it had as reinforcement the tiktoker Michael Show and Edson Dávila, known as ‘Giselo’.

At the end of his number, he received congratulations from Tilsa Lozano, Carlos Carlín and Aldo Miyashiro. Denisse Dibós also praised her work and recommended that she continue to practice her intonation.

Although it was not only the judges who highlighted her performance, but also Gisela Valcárcel, host of the television space.

“It could be that La Uchulú will raise the glass in a few weeks. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, because we want someone to connect with people. Make people say ‘I want to see it’. That’s The Artist of the Year, ”Valcárcel commented during the broadcast.

La Uchulú became known through social networks, where it gained greater notoriety thanks to its participation in the video clip “I don’t know” by the Explosión de Iquitos group. Since then, his followers continue to increase and are waiting for his performance in the reality show hosted by Gisela.

The popular Tiktok character left a message on the networks about his participation in The Artist of the Year, a program that Gisela Valcárcel hosts every Saturday.

“Very happy and proud of everything I am achieving thanks to the support of all my beautiful chululitos. You don’t know how grateful I am to all of you … Yesterday was a very beautiful night, full of adrenaline, nerves and a lot of emotion; my first time dancing and singing on a live stage, I never thought I would get to this point in my life, “he said in an Instagram post.

‘La Uchulú’ was pronounced after its presentation in The Artist of the Year. Photo: Instagram capture

