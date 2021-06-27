Esau Reátegui, who characterizes La Uchulú, is focused on El reventonazo de la chola after finishing his stage in The Artist of the Year.

In conversations for a local media outlet, the tiktoker spoke about his experience in Gisela Valcárcel’s program and answered some questions about his friendship with Dayanita.

For several months, both public figures have maintained a close friendship and even performed funny tiktoks that have gone viral.

“If we have the opportunity to do it, we are going to do it. But since we work in different channels, both she and I have certain limitations, “she said in the interview.

In this regard, the new ATV figure said that at the moment they cannot appear in a single video due to an issue of exclusivity contract.

“For example, when I was doing TikTok with her, her production company called her to delete her videos with me, just like me; is that there is an exclusivity and we are competition for the channels (América TV and ATV) ”, he told El Popular.

“With America (he signed a contract). That’s why I can’t do so many things with Dayanita, because they limit us . You do not know what television is like, it is silly, there should be more freedom ”, regretted Reátegui.

The TikTok video that brought together La Uchulú and Dayanita

In April of this year, La Uchulú and Dayanita recorded their first video on TikTok. They both danced to the rhythm of “I don’t know”, a song by the Explosión de Iquitos group that brought the jungle character to fame.

The clip received hundreds of ‘likes’ from followers of well-known comedy personalities.

