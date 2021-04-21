The famous tiktoker La Uchulú became known for creating the dance steps of the song “I don’t know” by the Explosión de Iquitos group. The character traveled from his Pucallpa home to Lima to attend various channels. Likewise, as a welcome, he arrived at the set of En boca de todos to visit some places in Lima.

Esau Reátegui Wong, who plays La Uchulú, showed his emotion before doing the tour through the streets, and expressed: “I only know the river and the lagoons. How big, there in Pucallpa there are small rivers, small lagoons. Look here, it’s great. I’m going to go swimming right now. It is the first time that I am seeing the sea ”.

He also said: “Sea water is very salty, I have tried it. On the other hand, the river is rich, sweetie ”.

La Uchulú was in El reventonazo de la Chola Chabuca

The young man was part of an edition of the The blowout of the Chola Chabuca. There she danced with the entire audience her famous dance steps on the theme “I don’t know” and thanked Ernesto Pimentel for inviting her.

“I am very happy for this beautiful experience, I hope you have enjoyed my participation very much. I know that I need to improve a lot and over time I have to polish myself more. I am grateful to the young Ernesto Pimentel for this opportunity to show my talent to more little people through television, “he said.