Esau Reátegui, better known as The Uchulú, generated a great impression during his presence in This is war with his jokes to the reality boys and his willingness to challenge them without fear of anything.

The colorful character asked the show to consider him as a possible element for competitions. Luckily for him, his prayers were heard and the production agreed to invite him again for a high challenge.

“When are they going to hire me to be here in This is War? I am a fighting woman, a warrior ”, said the young man when he entered the America TV space.

“It would not be a bad idea for it to be a part,” said Gian Piero Díaz, leaving open the possible entry of La Uchulú to This is war. “I want a challenge of height,” replied the guest without hesitation.

The participation of the popular tiktoker in reality was confirmed at the end of the program on Thursday, June 3 by Johanna San Miguel, who assured that the character will appear next week to perform a challenge from 40 meters high.

“I’m your number one fan, I love you. Next week he will be here fulfilling a challenge of height“, Said the host of This is war.

Rosángela Espinoza asks La Uchulú for humility

After The Uchulú refused to receive help from Rosángela Espinoza, with whom she competed in the most recent edition of This is war, the model was uncomfortable by the behavior of the character.

“No, I would not like (to face La Uchulú in This is war), because I did not like her attitude of ‘I can‘. With this I tell you that it is changing, always be simple, keep your feet on the ground”, Declared the member of the ‘combatants’ for the cameras of America shows.

