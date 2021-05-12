Esau Reátegui denied having an enmity with Dayanita after his statements were released in which he advised him not to make presentations in the middle of the pandemic. The interpreter of The Uchulú He referred to his comments and assured that he has no problem with the comic actress.

“I really like her, but we owe ourselves to the public and we have to respect the rules. In my case, I am receiving a lot of support from Ernesto Pimentel. (…) but if I lack their confidence and put the health of my colleagues at risk, I will leave the program, “he said days ago about the criticism that the JB member received on ATV.

The followers of the television figures were surprised by his words and speculated on an alleged dispute between the two. It is for this reason that the TikTok star decided to speak out and deny said information.

“Just tell those people who are creating rivalries where there are none and invented things that I have not said (that) I am very angry. Dayanita and I have a beautiful friendship, I have respect and admiration for her “ , wrote La Uchulú in his account of Instagram.

La Uchulú apologizes to Dayanita

In the same way, he extended a message to the comedian: “If I have disrespected you in something, a thousand apologies sister, you know that I love you and I appreciate you very much.”

La Uchulú apologizes for exposing herself in the video clip of “I don’t know”

Despite gaining national fame for appearing in the music video for “No sé”, the latest hit from Explosión de Iquitos, La Uchulú assured that she regrets having put her health at risk during the recordings of the clip.

The influencer Esau Reategui He confessed that the prevention measures or protocols were not respected during the performance, which was carried out in the middle of the second wave of coronavirus. “The recording is over and I’m sorry. I know it was not good, but I did it because I wanted to fulfill one of my dreams, “he said.

