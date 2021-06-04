La Uchulú became the star guest of the most recent edition of This is war. The character arrived as a jury for the sequence Make me laugh, where he smacked competitors for the bad jokes they told.

Upon admission, the first thing that Esau Reátegui, the comedian’s real name, asked the drivers about a possible entry into the reality show. “I am excited to be here. When are they going to hire me to be here in This is War? I am a fighting woman, a warrior, ”she said.

Before his surprising statements, Johanna San Miguel told him that his physical resistance would have to be evaluated first. “We are going to do a test, you run to the screen, you come back here and we are going to count how long it took you,” said the presenter.

After seeing the skill of the member of El reventonzado de la Chola, San Miguel called Rosángela Espinoza to do the same test. If she did not overcome La Uchulú, she would be eliminated from This is War and would be replaced by her opponent.

“We are going to call Rosángela. Production tells me that if you do not exceed the time that La Uchulú just did, you are eliminated from the competition and she comes in for you, “said the actress.

“Thank you for the opportunity,” said Esú Reátegui with a laugh. However, Rosángela Espinoza did the race in less time than his rival, who took advantage of his visit to fulfill his dream of dancing a waltz with Patricio Parodi.

La Uchulú, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.