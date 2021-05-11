The Uchulú revealed that despite the serious situation that the country is going through due to the pandemic, they still offer him to do private shows. However, he clarified that he rejects this type of work proposal.

In the middle of his statements, he sent advice to the actress Dayanita, who has been involved by some images that traveled through social networks, in which she appears animating a private event without a mask or social distancing.

“I like Dayanita very well, but we owe ourselves to the public and we have to respect the rules,” she said. Then, he pointed out that the driver of The chola blowout has warned you that if you do not comply with the preventive measures, you will be withdrawn from the program.

“In my case, I am receiving a lot of support from Mr. Ernesto Pimentel, but he has also been clear with me, if I lack his confidence and put my partner’s health at risk, I will leave the program. I am not going to disappoint my followers, so I am going to put more energy into everything I do and recognize my talent “, added the comedian actor Esau Reátegui, who plays La Uchulú.

In that sense, he assured that he will never make a slip like when he was part of the recordings of the video clip “I don’t know” by the Explosión de Iquitos group. This was harshly criticized in the networks for the agglomeration of people.

“The recording is over and I’m sorry, I know it wasn’t right, but I did it because I wanted to fulfill one of my dreams. After the storm came the calm and all the wonderful things that are happening to me, ”La Uchulú declared in a press release.

