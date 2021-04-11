UCAM started the second phase in Sanlúcar de Barrameda with the same smile that ended the first stage of the championship in Granada. The azulones went through a bad streak at the beginning of the year that they trust they have left behind and that is that with four victories and a draw in the last five games everything is aimed at reaching the ‘playoff’ of promotion to Second. There, in a single venue and in a game, everything can happen, but the university students want to keep their classification on track to be among the top 16 soon.

This afternoon (Besoccer La Condomina, 6:00 p.m.) UCAM receives a San Fernando who is one of the favorites to be among those 16. The Andalusians are now fourth, a position that has access to the ‘playoff’ if it is the best fourth of all groups, with 31 points, while Murcia are leaders with 36. Although it is true that the Cadiz team has one game less because their match last week against Linares was suspended due to an outbreak of coronavirus in Jaén . A victory for the azulones would begin to open up significant differences with their rival this afternoon because there will only be four days left after today’s game and the ability to react and cut distances with rivals is very limited in this format.

ASCENT PHASE Besoccer La Condomina: 18.00 hours. Referee: Muñoz Pérez (Valencian).

Salmerón recovers Aketxe and Javi Moreno, who missed the duel against Sanluqueño due to suspension, but lost Charlie Dean and Adri León due to accumulation of cautions. Alberto Fernández, who started on the bench last day due to the sprain he suffered in Granada, is also fully recovered and could return to eleven. Therefore, the Almeria will have to make changes to his starting team again and Admonio, Jannick and the aforementioned Moratallero winger could start.

From less to more



San Fernando have had a difficult season. The people from Cádiz were one of the great favorites to get into the top three finishers and they have succeeded, but along the way they have had to suffer more than expected. The team led by Serbian Jovan Stankovic only won one of the first five games and had to recover from that bad start. However, he managed on two occasions to chain three consecutive victories that have been key. In their squad they have a former UCAM like the Cartagena defender Javi Fernández and players with a lot of quality at the top such as Hugo Rodríguez or their striker Francis Ferrón, who has six goals. Pepe Bernal is dismissed due to sanction.